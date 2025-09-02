Local community hosts Cannon Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing participate in a Cannon Appreciation Day event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 5, 2025. The collaborative partnership between the base and local community enhances the daily lives of Air Commandos by ensuring both the base and the surrounding areas are better equipped to face challenges together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)