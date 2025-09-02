Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery [Image 12 of 12]

    USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stand with contractors during the Aug. 26 milestone event marking the start of debris removal for the last opt-in private property in the Pacific Palisades fire recovery area in Los Angeles.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 9296091
    VIRIN: 250826-A-UT290-9517
    Resolution: 5616x3712
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery [Image 12 of 12], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

