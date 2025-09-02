USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eryn West, daughter of Noland West, whose property has been designated as the last opt-in private property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles to be slated for debris removal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks with Col. Andrew Baker, Los Angeles District commander, and Capt. Zachary Bailey, with the USACE Recovery Field Office, during the Aug. 26 event marking the milestone.