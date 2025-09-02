Eryn West, daughter of Noland West, whose property has been designated as the last opt-in private property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles to be slated for debris removal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks with Col. Andrew Baker, Los Angeles District commander, and Capt. Zachary Bailey, with the USACE Recovery Field Office, during the Aug. 26 event marking the milestone.
|08.26.2025
|09.05.2025 16:03
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery [Image 12 of 12], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.