Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division, delivers remarks Aug. 26 in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. Lloyd noted the milestone represented the fastest debris removal mission in USACE’s history.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9296088
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-UT290-9903
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.69 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery [Image 12 of 12], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.