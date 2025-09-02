Representatives with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles gather Aug. 26 with the property owner Noland West in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades to mark the start of debris removal at the last property enrolled in the USACE debris-removal program.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9296087
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-UT290-9013
|Resolution:
|4168x2832
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery [Image 12 of 12], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.