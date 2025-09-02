USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Property owner Noland West, right, and his daughter Eryn, foreground-left, join fellow community members and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles during an Aug. 26 milestone event marking the start of debris removal for the last opt-in private property in the Pacific Palisades fire recovery area in Los Angeles.