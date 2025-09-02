In this panoramic view of Tramonto Drive in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, several properties can be seen Aug. 26 undergoing debris removal operations.
USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery