    End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together [Image 7 of 7]

    End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aryana Sloan, center, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Mental Health noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks to visitors about resources available through the Mental Health Clinic and Family Advocacy program during the End of Summer Bash held on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2025. The event offered free food, live music, summer activities for children and featured information booths from seven base agencies aimed at offering support to the Dover AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 08:07
    Photo ID: 9294696
    VIRIN: 250829-F-DA916-1003
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    This work, End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover Air Force Base
    End of summer bash
    Team Dover
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover AFB

