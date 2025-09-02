End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aryana Sloan, center, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Mental Health noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks to visitors about resources available through the Mental Health Clinic and Family Advocacy program during the End of Summer Bash held on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2025. The event offered free food, live music, summer activities for children and featured information booths from seven base agencies aimed at offering support to the Dover AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)