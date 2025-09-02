End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Julian Siapno, 436th Medical Group first sergeant, gets dunked during the End of Summer Bash held on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2025. Guests paid a small fee for the opportunity to dunk members of the Dover AFB leadership with all the proceeds going towards the 2025 Air Force Ball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)