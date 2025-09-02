End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers serve hamburgers and hot dogs to Team Dover families during the End of Summer Bash held on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2025. The event was organized by the 436th Airlift Wing Chapel, the Drug Demand Reduction Program staff, the 436th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center and the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)