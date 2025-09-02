End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tori McLeary, 436th Comptroller Squadron budget analyst, paints children’s faces during the End of Summer Bash at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2025. The event offered free food, live music, summer activities for children and featured information booths from seven base agencies aimed at offering support to the Dover AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)