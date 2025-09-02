End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamison Elder, 436th Medical Group commander, and his wife Nancy, perform live music
during the End of Summer Bash held on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2025. The event was organized by the 436th Airlift Wing Chapel, the Drug Demand Reduction Program staff, the 436th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center and the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 08:07
|Photo ID:
|9294693
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-DA916-1050
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
