End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shawn Martin, 436th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, grills hamburgers and hot dogs for attendees during the End of Summer Bash held on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2025. The event offered free food, live music, summer activities for children and featured information booths from seven base agencies aimed at offering support to the Dover AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)