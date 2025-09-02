End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaren Grant, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, throws a ball at a dunk tank during the End of Summer Bash held on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2025. Guests paid a small fee for the opportunity to dunk members of Dover AFB leadership, having all proceeds going towards the 2025 Air Force Ball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)