U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaren Grant, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, throws a ball at a dunk tank during the End of Summer Bash held on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2025. Guests paid a small fee for the opportunity to dunk members of Dover AFB leadership, having all proceeds going towards the 2025 Air Force Ball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 08:07
|Photo ID:
|9294694
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-DA916-1063
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, End of Summer Bash brings Team Dover together [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS