U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill

A Hachinohe City Fire Department water line and connection drains during a fuel tank fire drill at Hachinohe City, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The training helps U.S. and Japanese responders refine communication and tactics in the event of real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)