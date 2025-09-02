Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill

    HACHINOHE CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Hachinohe City Fire Department water line and connection drains during a fuel tank fire drill at Hachinohe City, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The training helps U.S. and Japanese responders refine communication and tactics in the event of real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 22:17
    Photo ID: 9291807
    VIRIN: 250903-F-KM882-1197
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: HACHINOHE CITY, AOMORI, JP
    This work, U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

