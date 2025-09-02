U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Hachinohe City Fire Department firefighter inspects a fire engine prior to conducting a fuel tank fire drill alongside U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron at Hachinohe City, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The annual drill ensures both sides can respond together effectively and protect critical fuel resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)