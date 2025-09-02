Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill

    HACHINOHE CITY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Hachinohe City Fire Department firefighter inspects a fire engine prior to conducting a fuel tank fire drill alongside U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron at Hachinohe City, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The annual drill ensures both sides can respond together effectively and protect critical fuel resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 22:17
    Photo ID: 9291806
    VIRIN: 250903-F-KM882-1049
    Resolution: 5743x3821
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: HACHINOHE CITY, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill
    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill
    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill
    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill
    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill
    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download