U.S. Navy Chief Adam Bryan, left, Naval Defense Fuel Service Point Hachinohe general manager, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Roger Halle, center, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, and U.S. Navy Arthur Navarro, Defense Fuel Supply Point Hachinohe fuels director, discuss and inspect connection points prior to conducting a fuel tank fire drill at Hachinohe City, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. Joint preparation highlights the value of interservice and host-nation coordination during emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill
