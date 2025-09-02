U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, U.S. Navy members assigned to the Naval Defense Fuel Service Point Hachinohe, and Hachinohe City Fire Department firefighters, pose together for a group photo at Hachinohe City, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The long-standing partnership reinforces shared responsibility for protecting the community and supporting regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill
