U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill

Hachinohe City Fire Department firefighters spray water adjacent to a fuel tank during a fuel tank fire drill at Hachinohe City, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The fire drill showcased how combined training prepares U.S. and Japanese firefighters to contain emergencies and safeguard critical infrastructure.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)