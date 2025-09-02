U.S. and Japanese Firefighters Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership in Annual Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Hachinohe City Fire Department firefighter rolls and drains a water line during a fuel tank fire drill at Hachinohe City, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. Regular drills allow U.S. forces and Japanese partners to practice side by side and ensure preparedness in the event of future contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)