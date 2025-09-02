Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025 [Image 18 of 19]

    Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    Spectators watch as an F-22 Raptor is launched during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. Airshow attendees had the chance to see this fifth-generation fighter in action, experiencing firsthand the precision, speed, and advanced capabilities of the U.S. Air Force’s premier aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9289096
    VIRIN: 250725-F-CC148-6547
    Resolution: 5239x6549
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025 [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

