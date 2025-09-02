Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators watch as an F-22 Raptor is launched during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. Airshow attendees had the chance to see this fifth-generation fighter in action, experiencing firsthand the precision, speed, and advanced capabilities of the U.S. Air Force’s premier aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)