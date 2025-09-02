Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025

Spectators watch as an F-22 Raptor is launched during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. Airshow attendees had the chance to see this fifth-generation fighter in action, experiencing firsthand the precision, speed, and advanced capabilities of the U.S. Air Force’s premier aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|07.25.2025
|09.02.2025 16:44
|9289096
|250725-F-CC148-6547
|5239x6549
|3.82 MB
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|1
|0
