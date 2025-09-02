Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025 [Image 7 of 19]

    Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team public affairs officer, documents the silent ground show during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. The performance at Oshkosh highlights the precision and teamwork required to maintain the Air Force’s most advanced fighter aircraft. It’s a powerful demonstration of the skill, professionalism, and dedication of Airmen across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9289082
    VIRIN: 250725-F-CC148-7551
    Resolution: 4561x3649
    Size: 887.6 KB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025 [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025
    Oshkosh
    F-22 Demonstatrion Team
    EAA AirVenture
    Airshow

