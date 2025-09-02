Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team public affairs officer, documents the silent ground show during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. The performance at Oshkosh highlights the precision and teamwork required to maintain the Air Force’s most advanced fighter aircraft. It’s a powerful demonstration of the skill, professionalism, and dedication of Airmen across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
