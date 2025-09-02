Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025 [Image 16 of 19]

    Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, conducts a pre-flight inspection at EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. Each inspection ensures the aircraft is mission-ready and showcases the meticulous attention to detail required to operate the Air Force’s most advanced fighter jets. Pre-flight checks are a standard part of Air Force procedures to maintain safety and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9289094
    VIRIN: 250725-F-CC148-8042
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
