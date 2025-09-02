Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jarred Cool, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, conducts a pre-flight inspection at EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. Each inspection ensures the aircraft is mission-ready and showcases the meticulous attention to detail required to operate the Air Force’s most advanced fighter jets. Pre-flight checks are a standard part of Air Force procedures to maintain safety and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)