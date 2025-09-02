Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Gonzalez, 5th generation advanced integrated avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, celebrates after launching a jet during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. The launch is part of the team’s routine demonstration procedures, showcasing the operational readiness and capabilities of the F-22 Raptor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)