U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team public affairs officer, right, captures a photo of Senior Airman Gavin Gonzalez, 5th generation advanced integrated avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, while conducting pre-flight inspection at EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. Each inspection ensures the aircraft is mission-ready and showcases the meticulous attention to detail required to operate the Air Force’s most advanced fighter jets. Pre-flight checks are a standard part of Air Force procedures to maintain safety and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 16:44
|Photo ID:
|9289087
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-CC148-8373
|Resolution:
|6651x5321
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025 [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.