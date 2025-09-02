Witness the F-22 Raptor in Action at EAA AirVenture 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Gonzalez, 5th generation advanced integrated avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, discusses the functions of the F-22 Raptor with spectators at EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 25, 2025. The interaction allowed the team to share their mission, explain the complexity of the aircraft and inspire future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)