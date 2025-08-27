BRIGHT STAR 2025 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Clare(right), the Deputy Commanding General of the 42nd Infantry Division, supporting Task Force Spartan, and Lt. Col. Derek Ruschhaupt, the commander of the 3-278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, in support of Task Force Reaper, speak with an Egyptian Army leader following a static display of multinational military equipment on the Mohammed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2025. Multinational exercises such as BRIGHT STAR 2025, increase the ability of the U.S. and our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)