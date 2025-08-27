BRIGHT STAR 2025 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derek Ruschhaupt, the commander of the 3-278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, in support of Task Force Reaper, speaks with an Egyptian Army leader, following a static display of multinational military equipment on the Mohammed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2025. Multinational exercises such as BRIGHT STAR 2025, increase the ability of the U.S. and our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)