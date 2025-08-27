BRIGHT STAR 2025 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Clare, the Deputy Commanding General of the 42nd Infantry Division, supporting Task Force Spartan, joins multinational partners for an exposition of partner nation equipment during BRIGHT STAR 2025 at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 2025 is a biennial, multinational exercise that fosters readiness, improves mil-to-mil coordination, provides opportunities to share best practices and strengthens bonds between our forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)