BRIGHT STAR 2025 Opening Ceremony

Armed forces members from across the globe come together for the opening ceremony of BRIGHT STAR 2025 at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2025. Multinational exercises such as BRIGHT STAR 2025, increase the ability of the U.S. and our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)