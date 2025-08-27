BRIGHT STAR 2025 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Armed forces members from across the globe come together at a static display of military equipment used by service members around the world at BRIGHT STAR 2025, on the Mohammed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2025. Multinational exercises such as BRIGHT STAR 2025, increase the ability of the U.S. and our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)