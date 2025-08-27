BRIGHT STAR 2025 Opening Ceremony

U.S. and Egyptian armed forces soldiers stand and salute for the Egyptian National Anthem during the opening ceremony of BRIGHT STAR 2025 at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 2025 is a biennial, multinational exercise that fosters readiness, improves mil-to-mil coordination, provides opportunities to share best practices and strengthens bonds between our forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
