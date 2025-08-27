Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 2025 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 16]

    BRIGHT STAR 2025 Opening Ceremony

    EGYPT

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Clare, the Deputy Commanding General of the 42nd Infantry Division and U.S. military exercise director for BRIGHT STAR 2025, gives remarks at the opening ceremony, Mohammed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2025. Multinational exercises such as BRIGHT STAR 2025, increase the ability of the U.S. and our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 02:04
    Egyptian Army
    Ceremony
    Multinational
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHT STAR 2025

