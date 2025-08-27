Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Semper Fi & Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 [Image 13 of 13]

    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    DEKEHTIK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Anthony Rodriguez, left, a landing support specialist, and U.S. Navy Seaman
    Kimberly Palomino, a religious programs specialist, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat
    Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, collect trash along the Causeway during Koa
    Moana 25 in Dekehtik, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual
    partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater
    security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community
    outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader
    exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 01:08
    VIRIN: 250828-M-FC886-1843
    Location: DEKEHTIK, FM
    This work, Semper Fi & Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Desiree Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

