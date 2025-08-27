U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Anthony Rodriguez, left, a landing support specialist, and U.S. Navy Seaman
Kimberly Palomino, a religious programs specialist, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat
Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, collect trash along the Causeway during Koa
Moana 25 in Dekehtik, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual
partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater
security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community
outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader
exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)
