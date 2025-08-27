Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Anthony Rodriguez, left, a landing support specialist, and U.S. Navy Seaman

Kimberly Palomino, a religious programs specialist, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat

Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, collect trash along the Causeway during Koa

Moana 25 in Dekehtik, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual

partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater

security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community

outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader

exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)