U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aidan Witbeck, a Georgia native and water support technician with
Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speaks
with a staff member of the Pohnpei Environmental Protection Agency while collecting trash along
the Causeway during Koa Moana 25 in Dekehtik, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Koa
Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established
relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and
partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement
projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 01:08
|Photo ID:
|9284892
|VIRIN:
|250828-M-FC886-1719
|Resolution:
|3073x3841
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|DEKEHTIK, FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Semper Fi & Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Desiree Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.