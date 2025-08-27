Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aidan Witbeck, a Georgia native and water support technician with

Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speaks

with a staff member of the Pohnpei Environmental Protection Agency while collecting trash along

the Causeway during Koa Moana 25 in Dekehtik, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Koa

Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established

relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and

partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement

projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)