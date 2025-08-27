Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Semper Fi & Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 [Image 9 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    DEKEHTIK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Iffrig, right, a hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics
    Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a Sailor assigned to
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, sign shakas, a hand expression used to express solidarity,
    while posing for a photo and collecting trash along the Causeway during Koa Moana 25 in Dekehtik,
    Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-
    Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and
    enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic
    assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps
    photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 01:08
    Photo ID: 9284891
    VIRIN: 250828-M-FC886-1695
    Resolution: 4412x3530
    Size: 11.43 MB
    Location: DEKEHTIK, FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Fi & Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Desiree Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    NMCB4
    1stMLG
    Koa Moana
    INDOPACOM
    KM 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download