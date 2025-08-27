U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Iffrig, right, a hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics
Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a Sailor assigned to
Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, sign shakas, a hand expression used to express solidarity,
while posing for a photo and collecting trash along the Causeway during Koa Moana 25 in Dekehtik,
Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-
Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and
enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic
assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps
photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 01:08
|Photo ID:
|9284891
|VIRIN:
|250828-M-FC886-1695
|Resolution:
|4412x3530
|Size:
|11.43 MB
|Location:
|DEKEHTIK, FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
