U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Iffrig, right, a hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics

Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a Sailor assigned to

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, sign shakas, a hand expression used to express solidarity,

while posing for a photo and collecting trash along the Causeway during Koa Moana 25 in Dekehtik,

Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-

Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and

enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic

assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps

photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)