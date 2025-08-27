U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Emily Zito, a communication strategy and operations officer with Combat
Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Navy
Steelworker 2nd Class Brendan Turkett assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, collect
trash along the Causeway during Koa Moana 25 in Dekehtik, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug.
28, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens
established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our
allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure
improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 01:08
|Location:
|DEKEHTIK, FM
