U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st

Marine Logistics Group, and Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 pose for a

group photo with members of the Pohnpei Environmental Protection Agency after cleaning the

Causeway during Koa Moana 25 in Dekehtik, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Koa

Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established

relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and

partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement

projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)