Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Semper Fi & Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    DEKEHTIK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st
    Marine Logistics Group, and Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 pose for a
    group photo with members of the Pohnpei Environmental Protection Agency after cleaning the
    Causeway during Koa Moana 25 in Dekehtik, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Koa
    Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established
    relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and
    partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement
    projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 01:08
    Photo ID: 9284895
    VIRIN: 250828-M-FC886-1929
    Resolution: 6249x3906
    Size: 18.93 MB
    Location: DEKEHTIK, FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Fi & Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Desiree Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    Semper Fi &amp; Sanitize: Koa Moana Marines and Sailors Clean Dekehtik Causeway With Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    NMCB4
    1stMLG
    Koa Moana
    INDOPACOM
    KM 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download