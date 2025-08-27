Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aidan Witbeck, a Georgia native and water support technician with

Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, collects

trash along the Causeway during Koa Moana 25 in Dekehtik, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug.

28, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens

established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our

allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure

improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)