27TH Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Senior Enlisted Leader Program Strengthens Relationships and Readiness

Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins senior enlisted leaders from the Indo-Pacific during a discussion at the Chiefs of Defense conference, Aug. 28, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)