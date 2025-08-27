27TH Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Senior Enlisted Leader Program Strengthens Relationships and Readiness

HUA HIN, Thailand – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted the 27th annual senior enlisted leader program during the Chiefs of Defense conference in Hua Hin, Thailand, Aug. 26-28, 2025.



Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted the three-day Chiefs of Defense conference, bringing together representatives from 29 countries or multinational organizations across the Indo-Pacific to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and a consistent operational framework.



Concurrent with the plenary sessions, Cook led the senior enlisted leaders' program bringing together 21 countries. Senior enlisted leaders exchanged best practices regarding the vital role noncommissioned officers play in the training, mentorship, and leadership development of each country’s forces, and highlighted the importance of staying true to core principles while adapting to new technologies.



Participants focused discussions on strengthening relationships to enhance interoperability and effectiveness. These interactions fostered trust and cooperation, contributing to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, David Isom, also participated in the CHODs SEL program. SEAC Isom hosted the program during last years Chiefs of Defense conference as the command senior enlisted leader to Admiral Paparo.



The next senior enlisted leaders program will take place in Canada at the Chiefs of Defense conference 2026.



USINDOPACOM reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Date Posted: 08.28.2025 12:34 Story ID: 546782 Location: HUA HIN, TH Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27TH Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Senior Enlisted Leader Program Strengthens Relationships and Readiness, by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.