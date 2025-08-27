27TH Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Senior Enlisted Leader Program Strengthens Relationships and Readiness

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins cohost Thailand Armed Forces Sergeant Major First Class Sunya Wannasakum and U.S. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman David Isom during a discussion at the senior enlisted program in Hua Hin, Thailand, August 27, 2025. The SEL program was moderated by Mr. Anthony Spadaro. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 10:10
|Photo ID:
|9282953
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-GJ727-1396
|Resolution:
|5875x3909
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|HUA HIN, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
