27TH Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference promotes “Peace through Strength”

Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific command gives remarks during the 27th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference, in Hua Hin, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.