27TH Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference promotes “Peace through Strength”

Senior military leaders from 29 countries and multinational organizations gather for a welcome reception at the 27th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference, in Hua Hin, Thailand, Aug. 26, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.