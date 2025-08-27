27TH Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Senior Enlisted Leader Program Strengthens Relationships and Readiness

Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, cohosts the Senior Enlisted Leaders program with Thai Senior Enlisted Leaders at the Chiefs of Defense conference, Aug. 26-28, 2025. SEL’s from 21 countries attended the program with discussions focused on strengthening relationships to enhance interoperability and effectiveness, fostering trust and cooperation among participants to contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 10:10
|Photo ID:
|9282960
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-GJ727-1320
|Resolution:
|5978x3977
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|HUA HIN, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
