27TH Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Senior Enlisted Leader Program Strengthens Relationships and Readiness

Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins cohost Thailand Armed Forces Sergeant Major First Class Sunya Wannasakum at the Chiefs of Defense conference, Aug. 28, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)