41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron tread water while waiting for Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron to hoist them into an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter as part of water rescue training in the Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 12, 2025. Integrated HH-60W and pararescue training enhances combat search and rescue readiness, preparing Airmen to recover and return forces to the fight when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)