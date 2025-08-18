41 RQS, 38 RQS conduct water rescue training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron and pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conduct water rescue training in the Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 12, 2025. The training reinforced the Air Force’s commitment to agile, precise, and lifesaving combat search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)